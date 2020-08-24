 Skip to main content
Fire reported at ZaZa's; cause still unknown
Fire reported at ZaZa's; cause still unknown

Fire at ZaZa's (Huff Street View)

Witnesses in the area of ZaZa's say tenants living above the bar and restaurant were escorted out of the building via ladders. 

A fire at ZaZa’s Pub and Pizzeria closed a section of Huff Street Monday morning.

The probable cause is still in question, but police believe it involved grease.

Residents living in the apartment units near the restaurant say they were awakened at 7:30 a.m. to an alarm and the smell of smoke.

By 8 a.m., Winona Fire & Rescue and Winona police had converged on the scene and closed down the area between Mark and Howard streets.

On the Huff Street-side of the building, Fire & Rescue had positioned ladders against the building’s second-floor windows, with witnesses saying some tenants and animals had to be escorted out by them

No severe damage was seen to the building’s exterior, but, according to Assistant Fire Chief for the Winona Fire Department Joel Corcoran, the interior of the business suffered significant damage.

Fire at ZaZa's (Mark Street View)

Winona Fire & Rescue could be seen extinguishing the back of the restaurant, with at least one window sustaining damage. 

Corcoran said the fire was confined to the restaurant portion of the building, including the kitchen and back room, with other areas sustaining smoke, heat and minimal water damage.

By Monday afternoon, state fire marshals were on the scene, Corcoran said.

The fire department is working with the police department to obtain security footage from within the building, Corcoran added, in an attempt to determine a specific cause.

