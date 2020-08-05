You are the owner of this article.
Fire in Dakota leaves residence a total loss, cause still under investigation
Fire destroyed a residence in Dakota Tuesday, the Winona County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office received a call about the fire at 3:02 p.m.

Upon arrival, first responders found the residence to be a total loss, but confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Responding agencies include the Dakota, Pickwick, La Crescent, Ridgeway and Nodine fire departments.

