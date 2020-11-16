 Skip to main content
Fire in Blair Friday leaves Blair Haus a total loss
A fire in Blair Friday morning destroyed the Blair Haus and damaged two adjacent buildings, the Blair Police Department has revealed.

According to a release by the police department, the Blair Haus was a loss and the two adjacent buildings were damaged by smoke water.

The Blair/Preston Fire Department was assisted by 13 other responding departments.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, the police department confirmed.

The area surrounding Blair Haus, which was located at 107 West Broadway Street, was closed down overnight to assist emergency services with scene control.

