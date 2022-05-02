Fire destroys shed in Buffalo County

A fire in Buffalo County destroyed a shed in the town of Lincoln. There were no injuries.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the shed was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Several tractors and other farm equipment were lost in the fire. The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out.

Crews from four area fire departments battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown but isn't believed to be suspicious in nature.

