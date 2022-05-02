Fire destroys shed in Buffalo County

A fire in Buffalo County destroyed a shed in the town of Lincoln. There were no injuries.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, the shed was fully engulfed in flames when emergency crews arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Several tractors and other farm equipment were lost in the fire. The building was unoccupied when the fire broke out.
Crews from four area fire departments battled the blaze.
The cause of the fire is unknown but isn't believed to be suspicious in nature.
PHOTOS & VIDEO: Scenes from blaze in downtown La Crosse
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street after a Thursday morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
Excavators work to clean up what is left of a building on the 300 block of S. Fourth Street Thursday after a morning fire ravaged the structure occupied by Indian Curry House and Bar.
The building occupied by the India Curry House and Bar on 300 block of Fourth Street South lay in ruin after a morning blaze Thursday.
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Ruble covers the 300 block of Fourth Street South in front of the India Curry House and Bar on Thursday as a morning fire is extinguished.
Firefighters battle a blaze from the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze from boom trucks Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
A firefighter climbs a boom ladder while working the scene of a blaze Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown. The fire devastated the building occupied by India Curry House and Bar.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings from boom trucks and the ground Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
Firefighters battle a blaze engulfing multiple buildings Thursday morning along Fourth Street near its corner with King Street downtown.
At the scene of the fire in downtown La Crosse.
Fire scene on South Fourth Street on Thursday morning in downtown La Crosse.
