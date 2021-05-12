Fire calls for May 5-11: Mostly uneventful week, smoke calls prevalent

Winona Fire
Wednesday, May 5:
2 emergency medical service calls
2:10 p.m.: Firefighters provided BLS and traffic control for a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mankato Avenue and Riverbend Road.
Thursday, May 6:
8 emergency medical service calls
10:40 a.m.: Personnel provided assistance with a special needs adult who was reported to be wandering around the halls at a residence in the 400 block of Cottonwood Drive. Police arrived and were able to find the person’s family.
Friday, May 7:
9 emergency medical service calls
9:07 a.m.: Personnel assisted with the cleanup of fluids that resulted from motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 61 and Mankato Avenue.
Saturday, May 8:
5 emergency medical service calls
Sunday, May 9:
5 emergency medical service calls
10:51 a.m.: Personnel helped a person with a non-charged wheelchair who needed assistance in the 500 block of East Third Street. Police transported the person back to their home.
5:58 p.m.: A report of smoke came in from the 200 block of Mechanic Street. Firefighters investigated and found that a resident was having a recreational fire in an approved appliance but that it started to smoke too much. The fire had started to burn clean by the time firefighters arrived.
Monday, May 10:
7 emergency medical service calls
10:47 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 200 block of Patneaude Drive. Firefighters were cancelled en-route when it was discovered that the alarm had been tripped by a hydrant flushing.
Tuesday, May 11:
5 emergency medical service calls
6:36 a.m.: A report of a malfunctioning alarm came in from the 200 block of West King Street. The area was under construction and maintenance on scene said they would move the alarm into test mode for the duration of the day’s construction.
7:56 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Mill Street reported being stuck in their apartment because the doorknob came apart. Personnel arrived and were able to let the resident out.
12 p.m.: Another alarm was reported in the 200 block of Patneaude Drive. Again, firefighters were cancelled en-route.