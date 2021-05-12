Fire calls for May 5-11: Mostly uneventful week, smoke calls prevalent

5:58 p.m.: A report of smoke came in from the 200 block of Mechanic Street. Firefighters investigated and found that a resident was having a recreational fire in an approved appliance but that it started to smoke too much. The fire had started to burn clean by the time firefighters arrived.

Monday, May 10:

7 emergency medical service calls

10:47 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 200 block of Patneaude Drive. Firefighters were cancelled en-route when it was discovered that the alarm had been tripped by a hydrant flushing.

Tuesday, May 11:

5 emergency medical service calls

6:36 a.m.: A report of a malfunctioning alarm came in from the 200 block of West King Street. The area was under construction and maintenance on scene said they would move the alarm into test mode for the duration of the day’s construction.

7:56 a.m.: A resident in the 500 block of Mill Street reported being stuck in their apartment because the doorknob came apart. Personnel arrived and were able to let the resident out.

12 p.m.: Another alarm was reported in the 200 block of Patneaude Drive. Again, firefighters were cancelled en-route.

