Fire calls for May 26-June 1: Firefighters assist police with residential fire

Winona Fire
Wednesday, May 26:
3 emergency medical service calls
12:52 p.m.: Personnel assisted with the cleanup of materials resulting from a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 43. No occupants from either vehicle complained of injuries, the fire department said.
Thursday, May 27:
3 emergency medical service calls
3:49 p.m.: Personnel responded to the area of Sarnia and Hamilton streets for a cleanup of fluids stemming from a motor vehicle accident.
Friday, May 28:
3 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, May 29:
1 emergency medical service call
1:04 p.m.: A sprinkler was reported to have gone off in the 50 block of Franklin Street after a chunk of concrete was said to have hit it. Firefighters were cancelled while en route.
8:34 p.m.: Firefighters responded to the 600 block of East Wabasha Street after receiving a report that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence and set fire to a room.
All off-duty personnel were paged in, the fire department said, for the structure that was found to be neither smoking nor showing signs of fire. Upon closer inspection, firefighters were able to see some curtains begin to show flames.
A 2-and-a-half-inch master stream was pulled, the fire department said, and placed using a police car for cover. The emergency response team shut off the gas to the house, while the fire itself was reported to have flared up over the course of the next few hours.
The residence was eventually secured and Xcel Energy was contacted to lockout the gas meter while the fire department turned off the breakers.
Sunday, May 30:
1 emergency medical service call
Monday, May 31:
6 emergency medical service calls
Tuesday, June 1:
9 emergency medical service calls
8:21 p.m.: An active alarm was reported to be sounding in the 1300 block of Gilmore Avenue. A responding maintenance worker arrived and found that the air compressor for the dry system failed and opened the valve.