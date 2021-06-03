Fire calls for May 26-June 1: Firefighters assist police with residential fire

Winona Fire

Wednesday, May 26:

3 emergency medical service calls

12:52 p.m.: Personnel assisted with the cleanup of materials resulting from a motor vehicle accident on Hwy. 43. No occupants from either vehicle complained of injuries, the fire department said.

Thursday, May 27:

3 emergency medical service calls

3:49 p.m.: Personnel responded to the area of Sarnia and Hamilton streets for a cleanup of fluids stemming from a motor vehicle accident.

Friday, May 28:

3 emergency medical service calls

Saturday, May 29:

1 emergency medical service call

1:04 p.m.: A sprinkler was reported to have gone off in the 50 block of Franklin Street after a chunk of concrete was said to have hit it. Firefighters were cancelled while en route.

8:34 p.m.: Firefighters responded to the 600 block of East Wabasha Street after receiving a report that a man had barricaded himself inside a residence and set fire to a room.