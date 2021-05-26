Fire calls for May 19-25: Trailer loaded with refuse catches fire

Sunday, May 23:

4 emergency medical service calls

8:40 a.m.: A refrigerator was discovered to be smoking in the 1400 block of West Broadway. When firefighters pulled the fridge from the wall, they observed arcing when the compressor was turned on. A fan was used to ventilate the area and the owner of the fridge was advised to seek a replacement.

1:10 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Circle Drive reported the smell of rotten eggs in their residence. Personnel arrived on scene but were unable to detect the smell. All monitors also gave normal readings, the fire department said. The resident was advised to call back if the smell returned.

1:52 p.m.: Personnel assisted with the removal of a passenger of a vehicle that had been involved in a collision at Huff and Fourth streets. No injuries were reported in the collision.

6:09 p.m.: An active elevator was reported to be sounding in the 100 block of Main Street. Personnel arrived on scene to find nothing out of the ordinary.

Monday, May 24:

4 emergency medical service calls

Tuesday, May 25:

3 emergency medical service calls

