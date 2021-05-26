Fire calls for May 19-25: Trailer loaded with refuse catches fire

Winona Fire
Wednesday, May 19
5 emergency medical service calls
9:01 p.m.: An alarm was accidentally activated in the 50 block of Lenox Street. It was subsequently reset.
Thursday, May 20:
1 emergency medical service call
2:02 p.m.: Personnel were called to the 300 block of East Broadway for an active alarm that was later determined to have been pulled by a child. The alarm was subsequently reset.
Friday, May 21:
5 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, May 22:
5 emergency medical service calls
2:08 a.m.: Firefighters responded to the area of Louisa Street for a report of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, personnel determined the structure was a 40-foot aluminum semi-trailer that was loaded with refuse. The fire was coming from its rear quarters, the fire department said. The trailer was eventually moved to a nearby scrap yard and the fire was extinguished.
6:18 p.m.: Personnel assisted with the removal of people who were reported to be stuck in an elevator in the 200 block of Main Street. Three people were ultimately removed from the elevator and on-site staff said they would contact the elevator company to look at the elevator.
Sunday, May 23:
4 emergency medical service calls
8:40 a.m.: A refrigerator was discovered to be smoking in the 1400 block of West Broadway. When firefighters pulled the fridge from the wall, they observed arcing when the compressor was turned on. A fan was used to ventilate the area and the owner of the fridge was advised to seek a replacement.
1:10 p.m.: A resident in the 1500 block of Circle Drive reported the smell of rotten eggs in their residence. Personnel arrived on scene but were unable to detect the smell. All monitors also gave normal readings, the fire department said. The resident was advised to call back if the smell returned.
1:52 p.m.: Personnel assisted with the removal of a passenger of a vehicle that had been involved in a collision at Huff and Fourth streets. No injuries were reported in the collision.
6:09 p.m.: An active elevator was reported to be sounding in the 100 block of Main Street. Personnel arrived on scene to find nothing out of the ordinary.
Monday, May 24:
4 emergency medical service calls
Tuesday, May 25:
3 emergency medical service calls