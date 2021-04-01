Fire calls for March 24-30: Firefighters called to fire on Belleview Street

Winona Fire
Wednesday, March 24:
3 emergency medical service calls
2:42 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 50 block of Links Lane for a report of an odor coming from the laundry room on-site. The scene was monitored and all alarm panel readings were found to be normal.
Thursday, March 25:
6 emergency medical service calls
Friday, March 26:
2 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, March 27:
6 emergency medical service calls
1:23 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a motor vehicle accident with injuries that occurred on Riverview Drive.
Sunday, March 28:
4 emergency medical service calls
Monday, March 29:
3 emergency medical service calls
Tuesday, March 30:
6 emergency medical service calls
6:50 a.m.: Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Belleview Street for a report of a fire that had broken out. Upon their arrival, personnel witnessed a medium gray smoke emanating from the building.
According to the fire department, the fire was shown to be resonating from an outdoor sitting area with an extension into the building. A one-and-three-quarter inch hand-line was pulled to get water on the fire.
Staff on the scene said reported that all 15 residents plus staff had been evacuated.
The bulk of the fire was said to be knocked down with the first hand-line and subsequently extinguished by additional crews.
Winona busses were called to transport residents to another care facility.