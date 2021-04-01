Fire calls for March 24-30: Firefighters called to fire on Belleview Street

According to the fire department, the fire was shown to be resonating from an outdoor sitting area with an extension into the building. A one-and-three-quarter inch hand-line was pulled to get water on the fire.

Staff on the scene said reported that all 15 residents plus staff had been evacuated.

The bulk of the fire was said to be knocked down with the first hand-line and subsequently extinguished by additional crews.

Winona busses were called to transport residents to another care facility.

