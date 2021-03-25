Fire calls for March 17-23: Resident accidentally cuts down communication line while trimming tree

Winona Fire
Wednesday, March 17:
7 emergency medical service calls
11:21 a.m.: Firefighters were called to the intersection of Huff Street and Hwy. 61 for a general cleanup of fluids resulting from an accident.
Thursday, March 18:
6 emergency medical service calls
Friday, March 19:
1 emergency medical call
Saturday, March 20:
4 emergency medical service calls
7:39 a.m.: Firefighters were called to Government Pointe Road for a report of a building fire. No further identifying information was provided.
1:23 p.m.: A power line was reported to be down behind a residence on Fifth Street. Firefighters arrived to find no downed power lines, but were able to determine the location was actually in the 400 block of Wilson Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters discovered the power line was actually a communication line and that it had been knocked down while a resident was trimming a tree.
Sunday, March 21:
3 emergency medical service calls
Monday, March 22:
2 emergency medical service calls
9:20 a.m.: A resident in the 300 block of East Howard Street reported detecting the scent of natural gas. Firefighters arrived on scene, were unable to detect the scent and found normal readings on the residences alarms. The resident was advised to call again if there were any further issues.
Tuesday, March 23:
5 emergency medical service calls