Fire calls for June 9-15: Boom truck brings down power line

Winona Fire
Wednesday, June 9:
7 emergency medical service calls
1:23 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be sounding in the 600 block of Franklin Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find all occupants of the building outside. Entry was made using a Knox box on the south-side of the building. Despite finding the activated alarm on the first floor of the building, there were no signs of smoke or fire. The alarm was subsequently reset to normal operations, the fire department said.
10:44 p.m.: A motor vehicle collision in the 700 block of Menard Road necessitated general clean-up from the fire department.
Thursday, June 10:
4 emergency medical service calls
9:06 a.m.: A report of a gas leak came in from the 50 block of Saratoga Court. According to the homeowner, they had exposed a small orange line about 12 inches under the grass. Firefighters monitored the scene and found all readings normal. The line, which was revealed to be communications line, appeared to be undamaged.
12:36 p.m.: A building fire was reported in the 50 block of King Street. Firefighters arrived and performed a 360 perimeter check, finding light smoke pushing from the siding above a doorway. The homeowner on scene stated that all occupants had been evacuated and that the gas meter valve had been shut off.
The light smoke in the entryway and stairway was discovered to be resonating from a fire behind a wall in the stairway, which was extinguished with a hand-line. Power was disconnected at the breaker panel and the circuit breaker was tripped in the panel for the second floor outlets and lights.
Firefighters remained on scene to check for fire extension.
Friday, June 11:
4 emergency medical service calls
12:29 p.m.: A boom truck was reported to have struck and brought down a power line in the area of West Third Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the pole leaning toward the street but still attached to the other poles via the power-lines.
According to the contractor driving the boom truck, the boom crane was not all the way down and caught the lines while the truck was crossing the street to a building. The street department was called to block traffic from entering the area as Xcel arrived and cleared the scene.
Saturday, June 12:
3 emergency medical calls
12:57 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with the removal of some oil that was reported to have spilled at Mankato Avenue and Mark Street. Floor dry was used to clear the area, the fire department said.
Sunday, June 13:
5 emergency medical service calls
Monday, June 14:
8 emergency medical service calls
Tuesday, June 15:
6 emergency medical service calls
3:43 a.m.: An active alarm was reported to be sounding in the 700 block of Terrace Heights. Firefighters investigated and found the alarm was caused by a heat detector malfunction.
12:39 p.m.: A two-vehicle collision was reported to have occurred and Hwy. 61 and Huff Street. Firefighters arrived and assisted with the clean-up of anti-freeze that had leaked in the crash. A towing company arrived and removed the vehicles, while firefighters flushed away the anti-freeze with water.
11:21 p.m.: An active alarm was reported to be sounding in the 700 block of Terrace Heights. Firefighters arrived on scene and were met by staff who stated the alarm was caused by steam. The alarm had already been reset by the time firefighters arrived.