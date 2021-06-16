Fire calls for June 9-15: Boom truck brings down power line

The light smoke in the entryway and stairway was discovered to be resonating from a fire behind a wall in the stairway, which was extinguished with a hand-line. Power was disconnected at the breaker panel and the circuit breaker was tripped in the panel for the second floor outlets and lights.

Firefighters remained on scene to check for fire extension.

Friday, June 11:

4 emergency medical service calls

12:29 p.m.: A boom truck was reported to have struck and brought down a power line in the area of West Third Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find the pole leaning toward the street but still attached to the other poles via the power-lines.

According to the contractor driving the boom truck, the boom crane was not all the way down and caught the lines while the truck was crossing the street to a building. The street department was called to block traffic from entering the area as Xcel arrived and cleared the scene.

Saturday, June 12:

3 emergency medical calls