Fire calls for June 2-8: Resident runs into downed powerline, no injuries reported

Saturday, June 5:

12:58 a.m.: A cooking fire was reported in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue after a resident fell asleep while they were cooking a steak on a campfire iron. All tenants were removed from the residence and responding firefighters ventilated the area.

5 a.m.: A powerline was reported to have fallen and made contact with a car in the 900 block of East Broadway. According to the fire department, a motorist was pulling out of their garage and didn’t notice the downed line before striking it. The driver was able to get out of the car prior to the fire department’s arrival. No arcing was present, the fire department said, and Xcel Energy was called.

3:51 p.m.: A deck fire was reported in the 1700 block of West Broadway. By the time firefighters arrived, no smoke or fire could be seen. A building manager eventually met with the responding personnel and told them that the fire had been extinguished. Several pots and a table were smoldering, the fire department reported, and were cooled with water. A thermal-imaging camera was subsequently used to clear the area.

8:06 p.m.: A waste fire was reported on Riverview Drive. Firefighters noticed a pile of driftwood, sticks and plastic barrels burning on the north side of the road upon their arrival. No exposure issues were found and the fire was extinguished.