Fire calls for June 2-8: Resident runs into downed powerline, no injuries reported

Winona Fire
Wednesday, June 2
1 emergency medical service call
9:40 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with extinguishing a vehicle that was reported to be fully engulfed in flames in the area of Sarnia Street and Mankato Avenue. Upon closer inspection, firefighters were able to determine that the fire was originating from the engine compartment. The vehicle was subsequently extinguished and was removed by police and its owner.
Thursday, June 3:
3 emergency medical service calls
10:34 a.m.: Firefighters assisted a resident in the 500 block of East King Street with the cleanup of residual flammable liquids. According to the fire department, the spill occurred when a plastic gas can had tipped over and left a small puddle. By the time firefighters arrived, baking soda had been spread over the spill and mostly evaporated it.
2:23 p.m.: A two-vehicle accident was reported on Mankato Avenue and Mark Street. By the time firefighters arrived, Winona Area Ambulance Service was on scene and assisting the motorists involved. No injuries were reported and no cleanup was required.
Friday, June 4:
5 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, June 5:
12:58 a.m.: A cooking fire was reported in the 500 block of Mankato Avenue after a resident fell asleep while they were cooking a steak on a campfire iron. All tenants were removed from the residence and responding firefighters ventilated the area.
5 a.m.: A powerline was reported to have fallen and made contact with a car in the 900 block of East Broadway. According to the fire department, a motorist was pulling out of their garage and didn’t notice the downed line before striking it. The driver was able to get out of the car prior to the fire department’s arrival. No arcing was present, the fire department said, and Xcel Energy was called.
3:51 p.m.: A deck fire was reported in the 1700 block of West Broadway. By the time firefighters arrived, no smoke or fire could be seen. A building manager eventually met with the responding personnel and told them that the fire had been extinguished. Several pots and a table were smoldering, the fire department reported, and were cooled with water. A thermal-imaging camera was subsequently used to clear the area.
8:06 p.m.: A waste fire was reported on Riverview Drive. Firefighters noticed a pile of driftwood, sticks and plastic barrels burning on the north side of the road upon their arrival. No exposure issues were found and the fire was extinguished.
Sunday, June 6:
4 emergency medical service calls
11:13 a.m.: A fire was reported at a residence in the 400 block of East Second Street. Firefighters arrived and learned of several people still inside the residence. The structure was extinguished from the outside while all residents were evacuated. The building was subsequently ventilated and monitored for an hour after extinguishment.
Monday, June 7:
3 emergency medical service calls
1:42 p.m.: A strong gaseous odor was reported at a residence in the 300 block of West King Street. Residents in the structure reported detecting a stench of “rotten eggs,” with one resident stating the odor was so strong that it woke them up. No hazards were found in the residence and Xcel later arrived to monitor the scene with the fire department. The landlord was contacted and recommended to contact a plumber to further investigate.
6:06 p.m.: Personnel assisted with removing baby ducks from a storm drain in the area of Walnut and Second streets.
Tuesday, June 8:
10 emergency medical service calls
10:38 a.m.: A resident in the 100 block of Main Street was reported to have burned plastic on their stovetop in their apartment. No active fire was detected, the fire department said, but “quite a bit” of smoke was. Maintenance silenced and reset the alarm while personnel checked to be sure the resident was okay.