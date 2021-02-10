Fire calls for Feb. 3-9: Bedding in contact with electric baseboard heater results in close call

3:25 a.m.: An active alarm showing water flow was reported in the 800 block of Mankato Avenue in the Bluffview area. A maintenance worker on scene reported they had been having problems with the system and had just replaced a flow sensor.

The worker stated they had checked the area of the flow sensor and found nothing wrong. The alarm was subsequently disabled and the worker said they would contact the alarm company about the issue.

7:28 a.m.: Fire personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mankato Avenue and Sarnia Street. Both the fire department and Winona Area Ambulance Service assessed the parties involved, who did not wish to be treated or transported to the hospital. General cleanup of the scene was performed, the fire department stated.

Sunday, Feb. 7:

3:07 a.m.: An active alarm was reported to have sounded in the 1500 block of Homer Road. Fire personnel responded to find the alarm going off, but found no indication of smoke or fire. The alarm panel was accessed, which read, “North,” referring to the third floor north stairwell. No signs of smoke or fire were detected and the alarm was silenced and reset.

Around an hour later, the alarm sounded again. It was silenced and left in trouble mode.