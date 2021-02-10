Fire calls for Feb. 3-9: Bedding in contact with electric baseboard heater results in close call

Winona Fire
Wednesday, Feb. 3:
11:20 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 900 block of Frontenac Drive. Upon their arrival, fire personnel found nothing showing from the outside. The alarm panel was showing silenced, water flow, the fire department stated, and a manager on scene said a sprinkler tech was working on their system.
Thursday, Feb. 4:
6:52 a.m.: A control switch to a baseboard heater was reported to have arced at a residence in the 400 block of West Broadway. Responding fire personnel found the back of the control switch had been melted and that the wiring and electrical box were covered in soot.
The connected wall was cool to the touch, the fire department stated, and the TIC showed the wall cavities were cool as well. The homeowner stated they had switched the breaker off so there was no power to the wiring in the electrical box.
It appears there was no extension from the switch failure, the fire department stated.
10:28 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident at Howard and Kansas streets necessitated the fire department to perform fluid cleanup and remove hazards that had accumulated as a result of the accident. No injuries were reported.
Friday, Feb. 5:
3:25 a.m.: An active alarm showing water flow was reported in the 800 block of Mankato Avenue in the Bluffview area. A maintenance worker on scene reported they had been having problems with the system and had just replaced a flow sensor.
The worker stated they had checked the area of the flow sensor and found nothing wrong. The alarm was subsequently disabled and the worker said they would contact the alarm company about the issue.
7:28 a.m.: Fire personnel responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mankato Avenue and Sarnia Street. Both the fire department and Winona Area Ambulance Service assessed the parties involved, who did not wish to be treated or transported to the hospital. General cleanup of the scene was performed, the fire department stated.
Sunday, Feb. 7:
3:07 a.m.: An active alarm was reported to have sounded in the 1500 block of Homer Road. Fire personnel responded to find the alarm going off, but found no indication of smoke or fire. The alarm panel was accessed, which read, “North,” referring to the third floor north stairwell. No signs of smoke or fire were detected and the alarm was silenced and reset.
Around an hour later, the alarm sounded again. It was silenced and left in trouble mode.
8:17 a.m.: A motor vehicle accident that occurred on Mankato Avenue necessitated fire personnel to perform general cleanup of debris and remove anti-freeze from the roadway. Floor dry was left in place to aid with traction, the fire department stated.
8:13 p.m.: A smoke alarm was reported to be sounding at a residence in the 100 block of Kansas Street. Upon their arrival, fire personnel found no signs of smoke or fire. Three interconnected detectors were alarming, the fire department said, which were found and removed. A fourth detector was also alarming, but was in an inaccessible portion of the residence. The landlord was subsequently called, who was able to access the fourth detector and remove it. All detectors were later reinstalled, it was stated.
Monday, Feb. 8:
6:58 p.m.: A report of a burnt food smell came in from the 100 block of Main Street. The caller said they were concerned that someone had fallen asleep while they were cooking. Fire personnel arrived at the residence and made contact with the occupant of the dwelling where the smell was emanating from. They opened a window to clear the smoke, the fire department said.
Tuesday, Feb. 9:
5:27 a.m.: A residence in the 900 block of Gilmore Avenue was the site of a CO detector malfunction. While fire personnel monitored and found normal readings on the detectors, they discovered their manufacturing date was in 2004. The homeowner was instructed to replace the detectors, the fire department stated.
9:51 a.m.: A house fire was reported in the 900 block of Gilmore Avenue. Upon their arrival, fire personnel found nothing showing from outside the residence.
An interior search and investigation was commenced, which led personnel to a room where some burning bedding was found to be in direct contact with an electric baseboard heater. Personnel subsequently assisted with the removal of combustibles from the baseboard heater.
According to the resident, the furnace of the house had a failure and the baseboard heaters were turned up to compensate until repairs could be made. After the residence was checked for hotspots, personnel advised the resident to keep the baseboard heaters clear of combustibles and to clean the area of the fire before returning the baseboard heater to service.