Fire calls for Feb. 25-March 2: Extension cord arcs, catches fire

Winona Fire
Thursday, Feb. 25:
6 a.m.: Fire personnel were called to Mankato Avenue and Hwy. 61 for a combustible liquid spill. Firefighters provided traffic control and scene lighting while removing the hazardous material from the roadway with Floor-Dry.
Friday, Feb. 26:
2:06 p.m.: A report of an active alarm came in from the 100 block of East Fourth Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters saw residents leaving the building and were able to determine that the alarm was coming from the sixth floor.
Light smoke was present on the floor, the fire department said, and firefighters discovered the source of the smoke was something melting and burning on a stove top. By the time of their arrival, what little fire there was had already been extinguished. Firefighters then shut off the breaker to the stove to ensure there was no fire extension, as well as removed the stove from the apartment.
According to the resident, they had used their deep fryer earlier in the day and must have bumped the knob for the burner it was sitting on. This resulted in the knob melting and burning, causing the small fire. Despite the smoke, the resident reported no injuries and was feeling otherwise well.
The fire alarm was reset to normal and maintenance provided assistance to the resident.
Saturday, Feb. 27:
9:26 p.m.: Firefighters were called out to assist with an oil spill that was caused after a vehicle hit a deer. Floor-Dry was used to absorb the oil and remove it from the roadway.
Monday, March 1:
5:32 a.m.: An alarm was set off in the 500 block of Market Street after staff to the structure said they blew a line on a compressor. Firefighters checked the alarm panel and the compressor area.
Tuesday, March 2:
11:36 a.m.: An active sprinkler was reported to be going off in the 500 block of West Third Street. Firefighters investigated the control room to the structure and found there was a problem with the compressor on the dry system. The sprinkler system was shut down, the fire department said, and the building’s maintenance crew called the sprinkler company.
5:06 p.m.: A fire was reported in the 1600 block of West King Street. According to the fire department, the cause was an electrical cord that caught fire and was arcing. Upon their arrival, firefighters found light smoke and an extension cord with multiple items plugged into it. The junction was charred and arcing, the fire department said, but was no longer burning at that time.
The source of the fire—the extension cord—was unplugged and taken outside, along with the items that were plugged into it. The area surrounding the fire was then checked for heat, which was not found, and the ventilation system was started to clear the smoke and odor.
8:57 p.m.: Firefighters responded to the 1500 block of East Sanborn for a report of a controlled burn that was suspected of burning trees that weren’t intended to be burned. Cutting the trees was considered, but it was decided that it was too dark to do so. Due to the damp conditions, it was determined the fire posed little risk of spreading. The Winona Police Department was informed of the incident and asked to keep an eye on the fire throughout the night.