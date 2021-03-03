Fire calls for Feb. 25-March 2: Extension cord arcs, catches fire

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday, Feb. 27:

9:26 p.m.: Firefighters were called out to assist with an oil spill that was caused after a vehicle hit a deer. Floor-Dry was used to absorb the oil and remove it from the roadway.

Monday, March 1:

5:32 a.m.: An alarm was set off in the 500 block of Market Street after staff to the structure said they blew a line on a compressor. Firefighters checked the alarm panel and the compressor area.

Tuesday, March 2:

11:36 a.m.: An active sprinkler was reported to be going off in the 500 block of West Third Street. Firefighters investigated the control room to the structure and found there was a problem with the compressor on the dry system. The sprinkler system was shut down, the fire department said, and the building’s maintenance crew called the sprinkler company.

5:06 p.m.: A fire was reported in the 1600 block of West King Street. According to the fire department, the cause was an electrical cord that caught fire and was arcing. Upon their arrival, firefighters found light smoke and an extension cord with multiple items plugged into it. The junction was charred and arcing, the fire department said, but was no longer burning at that time.