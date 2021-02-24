Fire calls for Feb. 17-23: Oil spill requires clean-up on Louisa Street

Winona Fire

Wednesday, Feb. 17:

12:33 a.m.: Fire personnel provided assistance for a fire in Fountain City. It’s reported that the Winona crew assisted with vertical ventilation and were on scene until the fire was extinguished.

12:30 p.m.: A concerned citizen in the 200 block of West Fifth Street reported some exhaust pipes to a building were nearly blocked by ice. Personnel arrived on scene and were able to confirm the complainant’s report. The building’s owner was contacted, who said they would resolve the issue.

Sunday, Feb. 21:

7:18 p.m.: A report of a smoking electrical outlet came in from the 300 block of Elm Street. Responding fire personnel learned that the resident had used a fire extinguisher on the smoke prior to their arrival, and found scorch marks near the origin of the smoke during their inspection.

Upon further investigation, personnel noticed the outlet appeared to have arced on the “hot side” and melted the insulation back a few inches on both wires. The resident said they would have the owner come and check out the situation.

Tuesday, Feb. 23: