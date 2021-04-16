Fire calls for April 7-13: Brush fire grows too large in residential area, homeowner advised to obtain permit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

7:24 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find that two smoke detectors had expired, which the property owner replaced.

Sunday, April 11:

5 emergency medical service calls

Monday, April 12:

9 emergency medical service calls

1:26 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Riverview Drive.

4:57 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 900 block of Parks Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find painters working in the area of activation and assisted with resetting the alarm.

7:06 p.m.: A “hot electrical smell” was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Bluffview Drive. According to the fire department, a light fixture overheated and broke a lightbulb. The breaker for the light fixture was shut off, the fire department said, and the fixture was taken down for the homeowner.

Tuesday, April 13:

4 emergency medical service calls