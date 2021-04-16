Fire calls for April 7-13: Brush fire grows too large in residential area, homeowner advised to obtain permit

Winona Fire
Wednesday, April 7:
7 emergency medical service calls
4:52 p.m.: Personnel were dispatched to the 600 block of Terry Lane for a report of an unauthorized burning. According to the fire department, a homeowner was burning a pile of brush that was too big and too close to their house. Firefighters informed the homeowner that they needed to extinguish the fire and obtain a burn permit from the fire marshal. The homeowner subsequently extinguished the fire, the fire department said.
Thursday, April 8:
5 emergency medical service calls
7:47 p.m.: Personnel assisted with a crash that occurred on Mankato Avenue and Frontenac Drive and also removed fluids from the roadway.
Friday, April 9:
4 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, April 10:
4 emergency medical service calls
7:13 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 700 block of Terrace Heights. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the second floor east stairwell detector activated, but no sign of smoke or fire was found. The alarm was subsequently reset.
7:24 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 700 block of West Fifth Street. Firefighters arrived on scene to find that two smoke detectors had expired, which the property owner replaced.
Sunday, April 11:
5 emergency medical service calls
Monday, April 12:
9 emergency medical service calls
1:26 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a motor vehicle accident that occurred on Riverview Drive.
4:57 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 900 block of Parks Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find painters working in the area of activation and assisted with resetting the alarm.
7:06 p.m.: A “hot electrical smell” was reported at a residence in the 100 block of Bluffview Drive. According to the fire department, a light fixture overheated and broke a lightbulb. The breaker for the light fixture was shut off, the fire department said, and the fixture was taken down for the homeowner.
Tuesday, April 13:
4 emergency medical service calls
10:27 a.m.: An accident on West Fourth Street required fluid- and debris-cleanup from the fire department.
5:57 p.m.: An accident in the 300 block of Howard Street resulted in some anti-freeze leaking onto the road. Personnel arrived on scene to soak up the anti-freeze and swept the area after a tow truck removed the vehicle.