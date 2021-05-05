Fire calls for April 28-May 4: Multiple alarms reported throughout seven-day period

6:55 a.m.: A single powerline in the 1800 block of Gilmore Avenue was brought down by a falling branch. Upon inspection, personnel were able to determine that it was actually a cable line.

7:10 a.m.: A downed tree in the 100 block of Lohse Drive was reported to have landed on a power line and caught fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters were able to determine that the tree had fallen over due to the soft ground caused by the previous day’s rainfall. They stood by until Xcel arrived on scene and cut the burning part of the tree off. Firefighters subsequently extinguished the embers.