Fire calls for April 28-May 4: Multiple alarms reported throughout seven-day period

Winona Fire
Wednesday, April 28:
2 emergency medical service calls
3:54 p.m.: Fire personnel were called to the area of Mill and Harriet streets for a general cleanup of fluids that came from a motor vehicle accident.
Thursday, April 29:
11 emergency medical service calls
4:26 p.m.: An alarm in the 200 block of Main Street was reported to have been set off due to sheet rock dust.
Friday, April 30:
8 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, May 1:
4 emergency medical service calls
10:26 a.m.: Strong winds resulted in some tents being blown into the power lines of a residence in the 500 block of East King Street. The tents were removed from the power lines and Xcel was contacted.
Sunday, May 2:
7 emergency medical service calls
11:08 p.m.: An alarm was set off in the 700 block of Terrace Heights due to burning food. On-site security reset the alarm.
Monday, May 3:
7 emergency medical service calls
6:55 a.m.: A single powerline in the 1800 block of Gilmore Avenue was brought down by a falling branch. Upon inspection, personnel were able to determine that it was actually a cable line.
7:10 a.m.: A downed tree in the 100 block of Lohse Drive was reported to have landed on a power line and caught fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters were able to determine that the tree had fallen over due to the soft ground caused by the previous day’s rainfall. They stood by until Xcel arrived on scene and cut the burning part of the tree off. Firefighters subsequently extinguished the embers.
10:38 p.m.: An alarm was set off in the 100 block of East Fourth Street after a bathroom pull cord had been activated.
Tuesday, May 4:
5 emergency medical service calls
8:25 p.m.: Firefighters assisted with a motor vehicle accident at an unspecified location. No further information was provided.