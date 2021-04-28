Fire calls for April 21-27: Fire department assists with overturned boat on Mississippi

8 a.m.: A supposed gas leak was reported in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive. Personnel arrived to discover that a pipe had been cut by a homeowner in the area. The homeowner explained that they were digging a hole to relocate their mailbox when they struck and cut off a buried hose.

Upon inspection, there appeared to be nothing leaking from the hose and a four-gas monitor was used to confirm that nothing hazardous was coming from the hole.

Police were notified to contact Xcel Energy for additional inspection.

10 p.m.: An accidental alarm was reported in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.

Sunday, April 25:

5 emergency medical service calls

12:20 a.m.: A person was reported to be stuck in an elevator on the 100 block of Main Street. Power was shut down to the elevator and personnel used an elevator key to open the door and let the person out. The building manager was advised to address the issue.

6:42 p.m.: A report of smoke came in from the 100 block of Main Street. Firefighters arrived and notice the smell of what appeared to be cooking or a burnt belt of an elevator on the structure’s third floor.