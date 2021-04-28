Fire calls for April 21-27: Fire department assists with overturned boat on Mississippi

Winona Fire
Wednesday, April 21:
3 emergency medical service calls
Thursday, April 22:
12:32 p.m.: The fire department assisted Winona police with a welfare check in the 300 block of Cottonwood Drive.
3:02 p.m.: Firefighters were cancelled en-route to a call for help in the 100 block of East Wabasha Street. No further information was provided.
Friday, April 23:
3 emergency medical service calls
Saturday, April 24:
5 emergency medical service calls
2:47 a.m.: Firefighters assisted other emergency services in locating a boat that had overturned on the Mississippi River.
According to the fire department, four people were involved and were located near an island. Three of them were standing on top of the overturned boat while a fourth was standing in the water.
The boat’s driver said the boat sank and overturned because too much weight was loaded in the front of it. All occupants were taken to a rescue boat and transported to a waiting ambulance for observation. No injuries appear to have been reported.
8 a.m.: A supposed gas leak was reported in the 1200 block of Lakeview Drive. Personnel arrived to discover that a pipe had been cut by a homeowner in the area. The homeowner explained that they were digging a hole to relocate their mailbox when they struck and cut off a buried hose.
Upon inspection, there appeared to be nothing leaking from the hose and a four-gas monitor was used to confirm that nothing hazardous was coming from the hole.
Police were notified to contact Xcel Energy for additional inspection.
10 p.m.: An accidental alarm was reported in the 100 block of Candlewood Drive.
Sunday, April 25:
5 emergency medical service calls
12:20 a.m.: A person was reported to be stuck in an elevator on the 100 block of Main Street. Power was shut down to the elevator and personnel used an elevator key to open the door and let the person out. The building manager was advised to address the issue.
6:42 p.m.: A report of smoke came in from the 100 block of Main Street. Firefighters arrived and notice the smell of what appeared to be cooking or a burnt belt of an elevator on the structure’s third floor.
Despite inspecting the building with a thermal imaging camera, no cause for the smell was found. The tenant did suggest, however, that the smell could’ve been coming from a vent blowing air in the hallway.
The property manager was notified, who said they would call maintenance. The smell eventually dissipated, the fire department said.
10:38 p.m.: An unauthorized burning was reported to be coming from Stone Circle. Firefighters made contact with those responsible for the fire and assisted them with extinguishing it.
Monday, April 26:
10 emergency medical service calls
10:41 a.m.: A light switch in a residence in the 50 block of Links Lane was found to be emitting an odor. Firefighters inspected and found it to be hot to the touch. The switch was subsequently removed and the breaker for the room was turned off. A message was left for maintenance.
Tuesday, April 27:
6 emergency medical service calls
3:57 p.m.: A resident from the 1000 block of West Wabasha Street reported a “rotten egg” smell at their residence. Personnel went to the residence and found no smell. The resident was advised to notify the fire department if the smell returned.