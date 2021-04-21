Fire calls for April 14-20: Power pole tipped to 40 degree angle, no damage found

5 emergency medical service calls

1:14 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West Mark Street for a report of some electrical equipment arcing. In the basement of the residence, light smoke and an electrical box that showed signs of fire were found. Large breakers were pulled to de-energize the area, the fire department said.

No signs of fire were ultimately found and the basement was ventilated. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician for immediate repairs and the electrical box was left to cool.

4:28 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 400 block of Gould Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the resident standing outside the building. The alarm panel indicated the alarm was originating from the second floor.

Upon inspection, the alarm appeared to have been caused by something being left on a burner. No fire was found and the alarm was reset.