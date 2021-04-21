Fire calls for April 14-20: Power pole tipped to 40 degree angle, no damage found

Winona Fire
Wednesday, April 14:
7 emergency medical service calls
12:02 a.m.: Firefighters were called to the 400 block of Olmstead Street for an unspecified incident but were canceled en-route. Winona Area Ambulance Service handled the incident.
Thursday, April 15:
2 emergency medical service calls
8:35 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Frontenac Drive for an unspecified incident. They were canceled en-route.
Friday, April 16:
6 emergency medical service calls
1:27 a.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 700 block of Terrace Heights. According to security at the scene, they had been having trouble with a detector recently. The alarm was subsequently reset.
2:03 p.m.: A power pole was reported to have been tipped sideways in the area of East Second Street and was said to be arcing. According to the fire department, the pole was at a 40-degree angle but was not arcing as originally reported. Wires and fuses appeared to be intact, the fire department said.
The intersection was closed down and people were cleared from the area while firefighters worked. Personnel also determined that the connected wires in a nearby building were not damaged and appeared to be in good condition.
Xcel Energy later arrived and cut power to the pole, secured it and pushed it back in place.
9:28 p.m.: Firefighters responded to the 900 block of West Fifth Street for a possible code violation. Personnel arrived on the scene and found a group of people around a fire in an approved appliance with a spark arrestor. The group was asked to keep the fire a safe size.
Saturday, April 17:
2 emergency medical service call
6:51 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 200 block of East King Street. Firefighters met with an RA upon arrival, who led them to the area of the alarm. While the alarm panel showed multiple areas where the alarm was originating from, a sweep of the structure uncovered no issues. The system was subsequently reset.
9:18 p.m.: A resident in the 100 block of East Sanborn Street reported their microwave was smoking and emitting a burning smell. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera and found no signs of heat. The microwave was unplugged and the resident was advised to contact their landlord about replacing it.
Sunday, April 18:
5 emergency medical service calls
1:36 a.m.: An unauthorized burning was reported in the 500 block of Main Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters found an unattended fire in an approved container. The fire was extinguished and the homeowner was given a copy of the city ordinance.
2:29 p.m.: A fan motor to a furnace was found overheating in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street. Upon their arrival, firefighters were led to a hallway and bathroom that were filled with the odor of heated electrical equipment and a light haze of smoke. The alarm system was found to be disarmed or reset.
The furnace was de-energized and staff reported they would contact HVAC service the following day.
5:20 p.m.: An unauthorized burning was reported in the 2000 block of Goodview Road. Firefighters found the residents to be clearing and burning debris in their yard without a permit and were advised to obtain one before continuing.
Monday, April 19:
6 emergency medical service calls
12:08 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Chatfield Street for a report of a fire that was later discovered to be authorized. According to the fire department, the initial report stated the resident was burning leaves; however, they then learned the resident was burning dry clean wood. A copy of the city ordinance was given to the homeowner.
12:39 p.m.: A strange sound was reported in the 200 block of East Wabasha Street. Close inspection determined the sound was a door banging against a step railing.
Tuesday, April 20:
5 emergency medical service calls
1:14 p.m.: Firefighters were called to the 1000 block of West Mark Street for a report of some electrical equipment arcing. In the basement of the residence, light smoke and an electrical box that showed signs of fire were found. Large breakers were pulled to de-energize the area, the fire department said.
No signs of fire were ultimately found and the basement was ventilated. The homeowner was advised to contact an electrician for immediate repairs and the electrical box was left to cool.
4:28 p.m.: An alarm was reported to be going off in the 400 block of Gould Street. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found the resident standing outside the building. The alarm panel indicated the alarm was originating from the second floor.
Upon inspection, the alarm appeared to have been caused by something being left on a burner. No fire was found and the alarm was reset.
4:37 p.m.: A defective elevator was found in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Drive. Personnel responded to the scene after an initial report indicated a person was stuck inside the elevator. After opening the elevator, personnel and maintenance found no one inside, but did find one of its doors didn’t close on the second floor. The elevator company was contacted by maintenance.