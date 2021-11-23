Fine arts community thriving in Winona by working together

With the pandemic slowly loosening its grip on everyday life, the fine arts community in Winona is looking to insert itself back into the entertainment scene.

One thing that is unique about the fine arts community in Winona is that they don’t work against each other. The community collaborates with each other.

“I never see it in competition,” said Margaret Schild, treasurer and secretary of the Board of Directors at the Winona Art Center. “In fact, during the frozen Film Festival series that’s coming up in February, we won’t be doing programming unless we maybe would host a film for them but we wouldn’t want to compete with that.”

“I feel like we’re all always trying to share what everybody else is working on,” added Carrie Frederich, the artistic director of ArtFarm and the chair of the Fine Arts Commission. “Being able to kind of share each other’s work and highlight what each other is working on is always something we’ve been doing before the pandemic. And it’s really kind of been amplified during the pandemic, and I’m sure it will continue on that way for a long time.”

Another aspect that everyone agreed on is the importance of not only the community, but the city as well.

“I mean, that’s amazing a lot of cities don’t have that sort of support from top to bottom,” said Mike Munson, a local singer. “ So I definitely feel grateful that my music and everything that surrounds that and all the different people I’ve been able to bring to Winona to play with them and some of those contributions you know, it’s just like giving everyone a nice compliment from a friend.”

And because of that support of the city, the Fine Arts Commission is able to do its work. The commission was initially formed from the support of the city council, and now serves as an advisory board to the council.

“Whenever the city is making creative or artistic decisions, most of most of these things are run by the Commission for their input or their thoughts,” said Lee Gundersheimer, the staff liaison of the commission.

Gundersheimer is a big piece of the collaborative process between the different fine art institutions in his role, collaborating with different organizations to help them in their collaboration with various events.

But of course, the fine arts community would be nothing without the citizens of Winona.

“I think we’re really fortunate for the size of town that we are and I think you see a mix of people at different events,” Schild said.

The Winona Art Center is currently looking for board members. The center is offering watercolor classes to the community with Faye Schoen. There is a two-class session on Dec. 2 and 9, and a one-class session on December 11. It also will host an exhibit featuring Ray Kiihne in early December.

For more information on the WAC, visit https://winonaarts.org/.

