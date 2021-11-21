Fine Arts Commission awards pandemic relief grants

The Winona Fine Arts Commission awarded seven grants at the city council meeting last week. These grants were for $500 and given out to "assist creatives and arts organizations in continuing their practice and operations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic."

The grants were awarded in two categories: individual and organizations. In the individual category Robert Armstrong, Mike Munson, and Joy Davis Ripley received grants, while the organizations category was represented by ArtFarm, Our Voices, the Polish Cultural Institute of Winona and the Winona Art Center.

Armstrong is a puppeteer and entrepreneur who performs his puppet shows in Winona and has performed around the country. Ripley is a photographer and writer whose current work highlights "mental health and its relationship to place." Munson is a full-time musician who has been in Winona for 20 years and has a new CD out called "Let Some Light In."

ArtFarm has a mission "to build a vibrant community of artists and neighbors working in collaboration to to improve their city and the surrounding region." Our Voices was founded by LaShara Morgan and is an organization that was created "for Black students and students of color, to have a safe space where they know that they matter and are supported in every way possible."

The Polish Cultural Institute of Winona was founded in 1976 and is a museum all about the Polish heritage of Winona, aiming to keep it free to keep the history of the original Polish population who "did not think it's right to charge others to view the artifacts of the museum." And the Winona Art Center was established in 1956 and hosts various exhibits, concerts and films for the local community as well as various classes in painting.

For the recipients, the grant money is certainly a needed boost due to the various effects of pandemic. For Munson, the grant means just a little bit more after his bout with COVID-19.

"I needed to cancel two solid weeks of my scheduled work playing music which is my whole form of income," Munson said.

One of those concerts Munson had to cancel was his show at the Winona Art Center, which has been reschedule for November 22. For the WAC, the grant came at the perfect time.

"The Art Center had been shuttered for about 18 months, because between the pandemic and we recently had a lift installed, so the center was closed for construction," said Margaret Schild, the secretary and treasurer of the WAC Board of Directors. "I think we've had to reintroduce ourselves to the community. We rely on membership dues, grants, and donations to not only do programming, but to keep the lights on and to keep the heat on."

At ArtFarm, artistic director Carrie Frederich treats the grant as "a nice relief."

"We have just kind of been spending our own personal finances to try and get the necessary trainings and learning opportunities and things like that," she added."

Frederich is also the chair of the Fine Arts Commission, and admitted choosing the recipients was a very challenging process.

"We always get way more applications than we're able to fund which is always kind of heartbreaking. We got several applications that we weren't able to fund," Frederich said. "That's not to say that we weren't going to fund specific projects but really trying to assist artists or continually assist artists through the pandemic, which is still very much happening.

On some insight into the application process itself, Frederich said, "Part of that application is to demonstrate how the pandemic has affected you and your work and how this funding would help and so that kind of helps make that decision a little clearer when going through these applications."

But if there is one thing for sure, Frederich knows that the fine arts community in Winona is "really special."

"You can go to the Marine Art Museum and find a Georgia O'Keeffe painting and things that you think you can only find in books or on the walls in a museum," Frederich said. "You can find homemade paintings or sculptures or pottery, you can really find everything on the spectrum of fine art in Winona and you can't find that in a lot of places."

"I think we're really fortunate for the size of town that we are and you see a mix of people at different events," Schild said on the fine arts culture and community.

Learn more about the work of the Fine Arts Commission at https://www.cityofwinona.com/295/Fine-Arts-Commission.

