Winona State’s 2019 University Theme Film Series, “Careers, Conflicts and Callings,” will continue with showings of three movies at 7 p.m. Oct. 19, 22 and 25 in Miller Auditorium.
The three upcoming films will be “The Greatest Showman” on Oct. 19, “17 Blocks” on Oct. 22 and “Sorry to Bother You” on Oct. 25. Special guest director of “17 Blocks,” Davy Rothbart, will attend the Oct. 22 showing.
The series is curated by film studies students, under the supervision of professor J. Paul Johnson and funded by the Office of Community Engagement and the Department of English, with support from local liberal arts and inclusivity programs. All events are free and open to the public.
You have free articles remaining.
Additional details and a complete schedule can be found on the WSU Film Studies Facebook page.
Winona State is committed to making events accessible to all attendees. For questions or concerns about accessibility, email pjohnson@winona.edu or call 507-457-5878.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.