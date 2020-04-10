Fifth Winona County resident dies from COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A fifth Winona County resident has died from COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed Thursday.

While no specific information has been released about the latest victim, statistics about the county’s cases were released Thursday by the Winona County Health and Human Services Department.

Of the 20 people who have tested positive in Winona County, the median age is 76 years old. The patients range in age from 20 to 104.

The non-hospitalized cases have the same age range and median age.

The age range for hospitalized cases is listed as 85.

No cases were recorded for people being in intensive care.

The five people who have died in Winona County are in the age range of 76 to 100. The median age is 92.8.

No new cases were reported since Wednesday, with the total staying at 20.

County officials recommend for residents to suspect that there may be more cases in the county, but testing is limited so not everyone showing symptoms is being tested.

In Minnesota, there have been 1,242 positive cases and 50 deaths from the disease as of Thursday.