Feeding Minnesota food drive raises $12,660 to support food banks

Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) announced the results of the second annual Feeding Minnesota food drive.

In two weeks, the House and Senate-led effort raised $12,660 to support food banks. The total included donations from members and staff of the Senate, individuals throughout the state, including donations of $2,500 from both the Minnesota Grocers Association and AT&T.

“Demand for food assistance has skyrocketed due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic,” said Miller. “Food banks, food shelves, and meal programs have mobilized like never before to connect food resources with our neighbors in need, but they still need our support. For the second year in a row, we were able to provide much-needed resources to food banks across Minnesota.

"I'm grateful to my colleagues for their generosity and support of this bipartisan food drive for the second year in a row," said Hortman. "As we recover from COVID, we know that many families will continue to face food insecurity. We need to continue our work to support our food banks and food assistance programs to ensure no Minnesota children or families go hungry."