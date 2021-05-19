Feeding Minnesota food drive raises $12,660 to support food banks

Senate President Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) and House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) announced the results of the second annual Feeding Minnesota food drive.
In two weeks, the House and Senate-led effort raised $12,660 to support food banks. The total included donations from members and staff of the Senate, individuals throughout the state, including donations of $2,500 from both the Minnesota Grocers Association and AT&T.
“Demand for food assistance has skyrocketed due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic,” said Miller. “Food banks, food shelves, and meal programs have mobilized like never before to connect food resources with our neighbors in need, but they still need our support. For the second year in a row, we were able to provide much-needed resources to food banks across Minnesota.
"I'm grateful to my colleagues for their generosity and support of this bipartisan food drive for the second year in a row," said Hortman. "As we recover from COVID, we know that many families will continue to face food insecurity. We need to continue our work to support our food banks and food assistance programs to ensure no Minnesota children or families go hungry."
“Second Harvest Heartland and Minnesota’s Feeding America food banks are so grateful for the support of Minnesota’s state legislators and legislative staff who participated in the Second Annual Feeding Minnesota fundraiser,” said Allison O’Toole, CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. ”While hope is on the horizon for many of us, we know that a Covid vaccine won’t solve hunger, and many of our neighbors who have been most impacted by the pandemic will continue to struggle for months, if not years, to come. The funds raised through this effort will provide nearly 38,000 meals for Minnesotans in need, and Minnesota’s Feeding America food banks will continue to work tirelessly with our strong network of community partners to connect the over half a million Minnesotans experiencing food insecurity with vital food support.”
The Feeding Minnesota food drive was a joint effort of the Minnesota State House and Senate, led by senators, representatives, and legislative staff in partnership with Second Harvest Heartland and the other Feeding America Network food banks. The fundraiser ran from April 7 through April 23.
The fundraiser benefitted the following Minnesota Cluster Member food banks: Second Harvest Heartland, Channel One Regional Food Bank, Great Plains Food Bank, North Country Food Bank, and Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. As members of the Feeding America network, these food banks are serving Minnesotans to ensure that as we fight the coronavirus, we aren’t doing so hungry.