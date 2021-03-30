 Skip to main content
Federal funding official for three Minnesota veterans homes, including Preston
Federal funding official for three Minnesota veterans homes, including Preston

Miller and Hoffman

Sen. Jeremy Miller with Fillmore County Veterans and Preston City Administrator Joe Hoffman

The US Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that Minnesota will receive federal funding for three proposed Veterans Homes in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston.

Senate Republicans secured the state’s share of funding for all three homes in the 2018 bonding bill. Construction could begin as early as early fall 2021 with an anticipated 18-month construction schedule.

Sen. Jeremy Miller (R-Winona) issued the following statement:

“The federal government coming through with its share of funding for three new veterans‘ homes in Minnesota, including the proposed home in Preston, is fantastic news! These are urgent projects, and getting them done right now will allow us to maximize the number of veterans we are able to support.

"I am grateful for the engagement from local officials from the city of Preston, Fillmore County, veterans groups, and countless volunteers. This bipartisan effort is a wonderful way to honor our veterans and their families. This is an incredibly exciting day for Minnesota veterans!”

