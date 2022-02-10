February Jazz Jam to Support Winona Community Warming Center

During one of the coldest months of the year, Island City Brewing Co. and H3O Jazz Trio will dedicate their February Jazz Jam fundraiser to the Winona Community Warming Center.

The free event on Sunday February 20 runs from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Island City taproom.

In April 2021, H3O Jazz Trio and Island City Brewing began raising funds for area nonprofits as part of their popular monthly Jazz Jams. The continuing generosity of Jazz Jam patrons resulted in nearly $700 being donated to the Winona Arts Center in January bringing total contributions to area nonprofits to over $8,000

The Winona Community Warming Center (WCWC) provides emergency shelter for Winona area adults, 18 and older, experiencing homelessness. Each individual served at the WCWC has a safe and warm place to sleep, access to a shower, laundry facilities, healthy snacks and beverages, fellowship, and referrals for additional help and assistance. The WCWC is a low-barrier shelter that serves its guests in a non-judgmental manner that affirms their human dignity.

Everyone wishing to sing, play, or cheer on their friends is welcome join the H3O Jazz Trio at Island City Brewing Company’s monthly Jazz Jam! The brewery follows all current CDC guidelines, and all equipment will be sanitized between performers.

Interested players can choose their tunes from a wide selection. Music is available from the Hal Leonard Real Book series, bring your own music, or just name that tune!

Come early to grab a beverage, find a comfy spot in Island City’s taproom, and enjoy an afternoon of great jazz with H3O Jazz Trio … all while showing your support for our community!

An up-to-date schedule is always available at H3OJazz.com. The family-friendly Jazz Jam is free and open to all – young and not so young.

Nominate your favorite local nonprofit via H3O’s website: http://H3OJazz.com/jazz-jams/non-profit-nominations.html

