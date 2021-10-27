FDA recommends COVID vaccine for youth 5-11, CDC to review next week

The Pfizer vaccine may be available to youth starting next week, after the FDA's recommendation Tuesday.

The FDA, with a 17-0 vote and one abstention, agreed approval of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine should move forward for the 5 to 11 age groups. The CDC is scheduled to meet Nov. 2-3 to review the FDA decision and, if the CDC too decides in favor, administration of doses to school age children could begin late next week.

The youth doses are one third the size of the adult version, with a second shot administered 21 days later. Per Pfizer data, the two shot course boasts a 90.7% efficacy rate in preventing contraction of the virus.

Experts had been estimating approval for the youth vaccine to come at the start of the school year, but Dr. Abinash Virk, infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic Rochester, says there is no reason to be concerned about the slight delay.

"I think it was appropriate to take a little longer to make sure they had an adequate number of patients enrolled" in both the studies for dosage and clinical trials, Virk says.

An FDA analysis of Pfizer's data found the benefits of a child receiving the shot outweighs any risk, and Virk says she is "really excited to have this approved for children."

With a sector of adults still skeptical of the COVID vaccine for themselves, and an even larger number unsure of whether it is safe for their children, Virk encourages parents to look at the data and understand how the vaccine will positively impact their wellbeing, both physical and mental.

While less likely to have harsh reactions to the virus, youth are impacted. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, as of Oct. 21 around 6.3 million children had tested positive for COVID, and the CDC reports around 700 deaths. In addition, youth with COVID can contract multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which may severely harm the lungs, heart, brain, kidneys and other organs.

Even children who don't experience intense viral symptoms, or remain asymptomatic, can spread the virus to other youth or adults, some of whom may have health conditions which could cause severe symptoms and possibly result in hospitalization and death.

"Not only is (vaccination) helpful from a public health perspective, it is also really helpful for the child in terms of their (own mental and physical health)," says Virk. "Having the vaccine allows the child to be able to go back to school more comfortably and safely and do more activities in various indoor and outdoor situations. It really allows more freedom for the child and more safety."

For youth who have anxiety around possibly contracting the virus, and may be scared to go to school or other public places as a result, knowing they have the protection of the vaccine can relieve some of the mental burden, Virk adds.

"This at least will give them the additional (reassurance) that even if they get COVID it will be milder," Virk says.

The development and rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines first for adults, then tweens and teens, and soon youth, Virk says, is historic and something to appreciate.

"It is heartening and it makes us all of us (working in) infectious diseases feel a lot better that we have more people protected against this virus, and hopefully we can move forward to more of a post-COVID time where we are in a better place," Virk says.

Moderna is expected to soon submit data for its version of a vaccine for youth age 6 to 11, though EUA has not yet been granted for use of its vaccine on ages 12-17.

Moderna and Pfizer trials are underway for a COVID vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years, and data may be presented for review by late 2021 or early 2022.

