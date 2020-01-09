The Winona City Council voted unanimously Monday to allow Fastenal to appropriate .17 of an acre of wetland on its property for the development of additional storage units.
The project will include road access and a stormwater pond.
To make up for the lost wetland, .34 of an acre of wetland will be acquired in Wabasha County.
This is in accordance with the Wetland Conservation Act, which requires that permanent wetland impacts are to be replaced at a 2 to 1 ratio.
The .17 of an acre that Fastenal intends to use is located at one of its properties at 1275 Riverview Drive, a site that once was used by the Madison Silo Company.
According to the project’s Wetland Delineation, Sequencing and Replacement Plan Report, there are no known endangered or threatened species living within the project boundary or within the limits of the project.
Dan Florness, Fastenal’s president and CEO, and Michael Gostomski, one of the Winona-based company’s five co-founders, rang the opening bell for the Nasdaq Stock Market to start trading Monday in New York. Joining them on the stage were 65 employees who won a drawing for a trip to the opening bell ceremony, which was to honor Fastenal’s 50 years in business and 30 years on the Nasdaq Stock Market. “Fastenal has been built by thousands of great people working in every area of our organization,” Florness said in a release. “We wanted to shine the spotlight on as many of these leaders as the stage could possibly hold.” This was the fourth time Fastenal has rung the Nasdaq opening bell. The company previously opened the market in 2007, 2011 and 2014.
