Fastenal reveals preliminary designs for new downtown Winona office

Fastenal office north

Pictured is a rendering of the current design for the northside of the future downtown Fastenal office.

The new Fastenal building in Winona is starting to take form, at least through renderings. While construction won’t begin until 2020, Opportunity Winona has released new preliminary designs of what the four-story building may look like.

Currently, it is estimated that the office’s construction will be completed in fall of 2021. 

The new office is expected to have space for about 400 to 600 employees.

The building, which will be located on Second and Washington streets and will fill an entire city block, was designed by The Kubala Washatko Architects.

The building’s general contractor will be CD Smith Construction.

Fastenal office southeast corner

Pictured is a rendering of the current design for the southeast corner of the future downtown Fastenal office.

According to Opportunity Winona, TKWA wanted a design that makes a strong connection with the rest of Winona’s downtown.

That connection, according to TKWA partner Matt Frydach, was brought out in details such as the building being close to the street corner, not set back far onto the property, and the materials and finishes being consistent with what is already present on downtown buildings.

Christie Ransom

Ransom
Amy Jo Marks mug

Marks

“I think that it is incredibly important to have that increased energy downtown and being able to make sure that the historic downtown continues to be the heart of our community and our region.” said Christie Ransom, president and CEO of the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce.

“And having hundreds of people downtown is a really amazing opportunity for us. It really can only make our community stronger and make that heartbeat stronger. So I think this project and what Opportunity Winona is doing to help energize that is really valuable,” Ransom said.

Amy Jo Marks, owner of Blooming Grounds Coffee House, said, “I think anytime you bring people in a concentrated level to an area it just creates more movements in business and demands.”

“So I think it’ll definitely increase business, but it’ll also create a need for more businesses, restaurants and such to open, which I think is always a good thing. Because the greater we can make our downtown with more options, the more people will want to continue to come down to our little downtown,” Marks said.

Ransom agrees.

“From a Main Street perspective, I know that’s part of their strategic plan is to make sure that we’re doing everything we can to maintain the vibrancy and make it really work for all those people downtown," Ransom said. "Obviously, that’s going to be really important when it comes to having places to shop and eat and do things, but, ultimately, I think, that Fastenal has really prepared well for that. And I think that Opportunity Winona, Main Street and the community as a whole have really had the opportunity to start preparing for that as well.”

Opportunity Winona focuses on projects within the community to enhance Winona’s downtown and riverfront, while also helping with economic development.  Opportunity Winona is managed by Winona Port Authority. The leadership team includes the city of Winona, the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce, Winona Main Street and business, education and healthcare representatives from area organizations.

Fastenal office south

Pictured is a rendering of the current design for the southside of the future downtown Fastenal office.
