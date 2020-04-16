Fastenal has no idea when coronavirus effects will end

The company also has been slowly raising prices, but not enough to offset the increased costs of resetting some of its supply chain in response to trade war pressures.

The last two weeks of March reflected the economic effects of the coronavirus. Product mix shifted dramatically and general activity weakened.

By March 31, about 120 of Fastenal’s 1,136 North American Onsite locations, which are within its customers’ facilities, were closed because the plants themselves were closed.

Florness said on a conference call with analysts that while the company closed its front doors to walk-in traffic for its public branch locations, those stores were still filling orders through the back door.

He said he has told Fastenal teams to a least prepare for certain elements of the economy turning back on in May.

Separately, the company completed its acquisition on March 30 of certain assets of Apex Industrial Technologies. Fastenal and Apex have been partners since 2008 working on the software, design and supply chain for Fastenal industrial vending machines.