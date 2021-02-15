 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fastenal completes acquisition of former YMCA building
0 comments
alert featured

Fastenal completes acquisition of former YMCA building

{{featured_button_text}}
YMCA Sale

The former site of the Winona Family YMCA at 207 Winona Street will be used by Fastenal and is expected to be converted into parking for the employees of the company's new riverfront property under construction at Second and Washington streets. 

The sale of the old Winona Family YMCA complex is complete and, as expected, Fastenal has acquired the parcel.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Selling for $950,000, the most recent plans for the complex indicate Fastenal will demolish the building and convert the land into a parking lot, which will serve employees of the company’s new riverfront office building at Second and Washington streets.

As for the new riverfront building still under construction as of mid-February, it is expected to be completed sometime within the year and will house between 400 and 600 employees.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

What if you can't work from home?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Notable alumni of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News