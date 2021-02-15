Fastenal completes acquisition of former YMCA building

The sale of the old Winona Family YMCA complex is complete and, as expected, Fastenal has acquired the parcel.
Selling for $950,000, the most recent plans for the complex indicate Fastenal will demolish the building and convert the land into a parking lot, which will serve employees of the company’s new riverfront office building at Second and Washington streets.
As for the new riverfront building still under construction as of mid-February, it is expected to be completed sometime within the year and will house between 400 and 600 employees.