Fastenal breaks ground on new downtown office building

Fastenal broke ground on its riverfront office Wednesday morning, marking the start of a construction that will be finished in 2021.

Upon completion, the four-story building is expected to hold between 400 and 600 employees and will fill out an entire city block.

The new building — which will be located on Second and Washington streets — represents the continued evolution of downtown Winona, complementing such recent projects as Main Square Development.

“We appreciate to be a part of the downtown,” Fastenal executive Dana Johnson said. “It’s been a very, very noticeable difference in the changes that have happened to downtown Winona over the last five years.”

For this project to commence after its lengthy development, Johnson said it really shows how much Winonans care for their city.

“It really shows the commitment of all the people who have lived and worked here most of their lives,” Johnson said. “It’s very important that we invest in our community ... and invest in the next generation.”

Johnson touched more on building something that future generations can appreciate, which will in part inspire others to come to Winona.

“I think it’s very important to have a vibrant downtown so we can continue to attract investors ... into our community and have them to stay.”

