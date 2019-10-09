The city of Goodview will be holding an Outdoor Family Movie Night Friday at Memorial Park in Goodview.
Food trucks will be on site starting at 6 p.m. with the movie starting about 7:15 p.m.
Bring your blankets and chairs for a fun family event.
This is an alcohol-, tobacco- and drug-free event.
For more information see the city of Goodview’s website or Facebook page.
