Six people were injured early Thursday in a house fire in Houston County.
Authorities received a call of a fire at 1086 Dump Hill Road, Rushford, Minn., at about 12:30 a.m.
All six family members in the home were able to evacuate before authorities arrived on the scene, according to the Houston County Sheriff's Office.
You have free articles remaining.
Four girls, ages 3 to 7, were transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse and Winona Health in Winona. A man, 45, was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with serious injuries. Three of the girls were later transferred to Regions Hospital with serious injuries.
In addition, a 15-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman were transported to Gundersen Health System for injuries sustained in the fire.
The home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire has not been determined. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.