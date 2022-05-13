Family & Children’s Center to offer free suicide prevention training

Family & Children’s Center is hosting a series of life-saving training events both in-person and online.

Suicide, or death by intentional self-harm, is the eighth leading cause of death in Minnesota. Rates are near record highest as 2020, according to the state’s Department of Health. More than 700 Minnesota have died by suicide for six years in a row (2015-2020).

The suicide prevention training will help class participants to how to recognize the warning signs of a suicide crisis and how to help someone who is at risk, just as people who are trained in CPR and the Heimlich maneuver help save thousands of lives each year.

An in-person training session will take place Friday, May 20 from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Family & Children’s Center Minnesota headquarters at 601 Franklin Street in Winona. It is open to anyone one or organization in Winona, Fillmore, Houston, Olmsted or Wabasha counties.

Three virtual training sessions are scheduled as well:

• Thursday, June 23: 4-5pm (Zoom)

• Thursday, July 28: 7-8pm (Zoom)

• Friday, August 26: 3-4pm (Zoom)

Anyone interested in registering, or for more information, please email Director of Programs, Minnesota, Karrie Hahn at khahn@fcconline.org.

