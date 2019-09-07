River Arts Alliance is proud to present the 12th annual Family Art Day to be held from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at the Jaycee Pavilion on east Lake Winona.
The popular event allows participants of all abilities to explore and discover a variety of art forms. The event is free and open to all ages.
The participating artists and activities at the 11th annual Family Art Day include:
- Acrylic Painting with Julie Johnston and Barb Feiten.
- Beaded Bracelets with Jennifer Weaver.
- Cartooning with Mary Singer.
- Design your Own Puzzle with Brianna Haupt.
- Drumming with Lance Ngari.
- Fingerpainting with John Durfey.
- Fish Printing (Gyotaku) with Dirk Nelson.
- Hmong Cross Stitch with Pang Vang.
- Kosmic Knots with Tom Dukich.
- WikiStix Sculptures with the Minnesota Marine Art Museum.
- Modeling Clay with Michelle Cochran.
- Murals with Julia Crozier.
- Book Arts with Jill Krase/ Ovenbird Bindery.
- Pool Noodle Puppets with Jill Marie’s Puppets.
- Pottery: Wheelthrowing! with Anne Plummer, Michelle Maslowski, Mary Denzer, and Tanya Corcoran.
- Watercolors with Kathy Delano.
- Weaving with Lorraine Kilmartin.
- Spinning with Lisa Douglas.
- Crayon Rubbings with Kathy Schoen.
- Origami Puppets with Minnesota Conservatory for the Arts.
The event will occur rain or shine. Rubio’s Mexican Restaurant will have its food truck at the event, or bring your lunch.
This activity is made possible by a generous donation from the Winona Community Foundation; our corporate sponsors, Affinity Plus Credit Union, WNB Financial, Merchants Bank, and RTP; Winona Park and Recreation; and individual donors and dedicated volunteers.
The River Arts Alliance supports and celebrates regional arts and culture by organizing educational programs, community events and public art projects while promoting opportunities for artists and facilitating collaborations between organizations in the Winona region. Learn more at riverartsalliance.org or by visiting the Facebook page.
For more information, contact Vicki Englich at info@riverartsalliance.org.
