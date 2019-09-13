As a sports fan, you can’t help but be excited about this Sunday’s noon kickoff between the Vikings and the Packers. It’s a must-see game, right?
But as a golfer, I am torn.
It’s not often you can buy an entire golf course for fours hours for the price of a greens fee and have it all to yourself. Usually you have to wait for a cold day in October for such an opportunity.
But the Vikings playing the Packers is perfect storm. Both teams are playing well, fans are overly optimistic, and the game is significant, even this early in the season.
That ensures fans will be gathered around the television, leaving area links pretty much deserted from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Time to grab the kid and the portable radio and head out.
At this point, my fellow fall golfers would like me to shut up. For us, the best part of the season has just begun.
It is the oddest thing. Every year, about a week after Labor Day, a great paradox occurs. Just as golf courses enter peak condition, and temperatures are ideal, many players put away their clubs when there is at least a month and a half to go before bad weather blows in.
I get it. I don’t play as much as I’d like to either. The leagues are wrapping up. School has begun. Family schedules change. Bowling and other activities are about to begin. The NFL and college football is underway. The daylight is dimming. And the damn ball isn’t flying much straighter than it did in April.
But that’s just it: Remember April?
Any golfer with the slightest devotion was rummaging through his or her basement or garage, looking for the clubs the first time the mercury rose above freezing. When the temperature tickles the mid-40s, we are on the phone. Who’s open?
It doesn’t matter if there are still patches of snow still on the ground. Greens aren’t green yet? Don’t care. Puddles? I’ll bring an extra pair of socks. Let me out there.
It’s amazing what conditions players will tolerate after five months of winter.
Now you can argue about what is the best month of year to play golf. Some like it August hot; others prefer the milder May.
Well, September is no slouch. Great temps, a nice breeze and fall colors ready to pop. October isn’t bad either.
And, as and added bonus, it isn’t usually crowded. Want a mulligan? Unlikely anyone is going to object. It’s you, the occasional deer and perhaps a turkey or two, especially in October.
In our area, we are blessed with a variety of courses at some of the best prices around. In fall, the deals get even better. You’ve seen the ads.
My former coworker likes to do a weeklong fall tour every year. He and his dad hit the Dells and other resort courses that throw in a night’s stay with their golf packages.
I have other friends who try out higher-end options. After all, you don’t have to go to Scotland or California for that experience anymore. Wisconsin has become a golf mecca in its own right. Erin Hills, the Kohler courses and now Sand Valley in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. Not far from here are The Jewel and Mississippi National.
But for my money, there are plenty of great 18-hole choices much closer to home. I’ll be swinging by Drugan’s in Holmen and Forest Hills in La Crosse before the snow flies for sure. Cedar Valley and Valley High would be fun, too. The Bridges in Winona is a local treasure.
With the announced closing of Trempealeau Mountain in late October, I know I want to get out there with my son this fall. And there are many great nine-hole options in the area as well.
The forecast looks awesome for the next week. So if you have any paid time off left, you might want to spend it at an area course. Or set the DVR one of these weekends, grab a buddy and go play. At the very least, sign up for one of the many scrambles in the area. Those are always fun. If you don’t, you will kick yourself in January.
So here’s hoping the Vikings, Gophers, Packers and Badgers have a great September and October. Regardless, I know us golfers will.
