Fabric of Winona murals unveiling May 5

Fabric of Winona project murals for the Winona County History Center will be celebrated on May 5 at 5:30 p.m. in the History Center’s parking lot just off the Fourth Street side of the building.

The center ill unveil the murals and celebrate with a few remarks, cookies and lemonade and coloring sheets to make your own mini-mural.

Members of Project FINE’s Advisory Council met with Winona’s creative laureate, Sarah Johnson, to co-design these first three mural panels of the series. After participating in a process of mindful reflection through drawing, the group identified themes and symbols. Each of the three panels focuses on celebrating cultures and traditions, as well as our similarities and differences as community members. Last fall community members painted the three panels, and they are now ready to enjoy.

However, the project is not done. This community-wide public art project has only just begun.

"Fabric of Winona will be a series of colorful public paintings that weave together the many stories that make up our community,” said Johnson. “I’m especially interested in learning about and lifting up stories that have gone largely unheard.”

Fabric of Winona is a part of the #winonacolorproject launched by Johnson in 2020 as her Creative Laureate project dedicated to creating a more vibrant and welcoming community. "Community engaged art helps us find connections with one another, fosters creativity and builds belonging---all important elements for healthy, resilient communities."

The History Center is open daily 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Find the Winona County Historical Society online at www.winonahistory.org or call 507-454-2723 for more information.

