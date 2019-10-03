Expect delays Friday if you'll be driving across the Interstate Bridge between Winona and Wisconsin.
Crews will be striping the north side of the bridges and doing some joint sealing on the south side, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
No significant delays are expected, but drivers are urged to be cautious.
You can learn more by going to www.mndot.gov/winonabridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.