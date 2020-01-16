Get ready for a big blast of winter.
The National Weather Service predicts a 100% chance of snow beginning Friday afternoon before ending Saturday.
Expect 6 to 10 inches of snow in the Chippewa Valley, 3 to 5 inches in the La Crosse-Winona area and the chance of less snow but more icy conditions in southern Wisconsin and northeast Iowa, according to the weather service.
The heaviest snowfall is expected Friday night.
Road conditions are expected to deteriorate quickly throughout the region, with wind gusts of more than 30 mph expected through Saturday night.
That will lead to plenty of drifting and lower visibility, especially in rural areas and along ridgetops.
And, in case that isn’t enough fun, those gusts will push wind chills to below zero.
When the storm clears, cold, sunny conditions should prevail Sunday. The forecast calls for warmer weather midweek.
