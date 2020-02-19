Members of the Bridging the Bluffs Campaign, an organization working to create a non-motorized, multipurpose trail in Winona, will discuss their plans from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3 at the Winona County History Center, 160 Johnson St.
Both free and open to the public events will have appetizers and beverages, compliments of area sponsors, and information about fundraising and project updates.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Registration for the Feb. 25 event is open until Feb. 21. Registration is open until Feb. 28 for the March 3 event.
To learn more, visit flywaytrail.com or call 608-685-6235. To register for the event, click here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.