WINONA — The grand opening of NOSH — now called NOSH Scratch Kitchen — at 102 Walnut has been delayed as the Jaworski family settles into their new home in Winona.
Reconstruction consideration for the historic value of the 102 Walnut building and the family's adjustment into the city and new school has pushed the estimated opening date to fall of 2019.
Greg Jaworski, founder of NOSH, an upscale farm-to-table restaurant in Lake City serving modern American cuisine, decided last year to move the restaurant down to Winona.
For more information about the renovation, call Matt Shortridge at 507-454-5762 or visit www.102walnut.com for updates.
