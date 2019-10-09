Bob Kill, president and CEO of Enterprise Minnesota, will speak during the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce 2019 Manufacturer's & Technology Month Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at Tau Center-WSU West Campus.
A longtime manufacturing executive, Kill is passionate about helping manufacturers grow and bringing attention to manufacturing as a driver of Minnesota’s economy.
He is recognized as a spokesperson for Minnesota's manufacturing industry and is regularly quoted in national and regional media on manufacturing trends and industry outlook. He has appeared before the Minnesota Legislature and the U.S. Congress emphasizing the high value of manufacturing to the economy.
“Despite economic uncertainty, Minnesota manufacturers are thriving and feeling confident about the futures of their companies," Kill said. "But the biggest factor casting a shadow on that enthusiasm is the ongoing worker shortage, which has no end in sight. The good news is there are many innovative public/private partnerships occurring across the state to address the challenge.”
Additional panel speakers include: Heidi Smith, executive director, Winona ORC; Mike Dieter, business developer, Express Employment; Joe Plunger, CEO/president, Midwest Metal Products; and Pat Mullen, CFO, Behrens Manufacturing.
