Engage Winona to host listening session, engagement on Winona County justice programs

Engage Winona is working with Winona County to gather community input and ideas on justice programs, including ways of working with juveniles, and explore ways the public can stay engaged as the county makes future decisions.

A virtual listening session will be held on Zoom Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to give the community an opportunity to be heard and share issues, concerns and ideas related to the county’s justice programs.

Meeting ID: 923 9128 7691

Passcode: 0324

Zoom is a free video conferencing program that can be downloaded at www.zoom.us. If technology presents a barrier, call 507-312-9133 and Engage Winona will work with you.

Both those who plan to attend, and those who can’t, are invited to complete a short survey before March 24. This is a key way to provide input, and will help Engage Winona shape the events. Visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/winonacountyjusticeprograms.