Engage Winona to host listening session, engagement on Winona County justice programs

Engage Winona is working with Winona County to gather community input and ideas on justice programs, including ways of working with juveniles, and explore ways the public can stay engaged as the county makes future decisions.
A virtual listening session will be held on Zoom Wednesday, March 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to give the community an opportunity to be heard and share issues, concerns and ideas related to the county’s justice programs.
One-click access: https://zoom.us/j/92391287691?pwd=akZPV2t6YnpBQndaZG5SZ1RTUzNQUT09
- Meeting ID: 923 9128 7691
- Passcode: 0324
Zoom is a free video conferencing program that can be downloaded at www.zoom.us. If technology presents a barrier, call 507-312-9133 and Engage Winona will work with you.
Both those who plan to attend, and those who can’t, are invited to complete a short survey before March 24. This is a key way to provide input, and will help Engage Winona shape the events. Visit: www.surveymonkey.com/r/winonacountyjusticeprograms.
Folks wanting to provide input but unable to attend can also call 507-312-9133 and leave a voicemail, or record a short video and email it to engage@engagewinona.org.
In April, Engage Winona will host a followup gathering to share results, provide the public an opportunity to ask questions of county officials, and receive information on current programs.
In May, members of the public interested in staying engaged will be invited to join a conversation with the county to explore opportunities.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/engagewinona or www.engagewinona.org. Questions? Reach out to Engage Winona at engage@engagewinona.org or 507-312-9133.