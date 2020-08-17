Engage Winona to hold virtual gatherings that will encourage community-building

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Engage Winona will be holding its first Civic Saturday this weekend in an effort to better connect Winonans with the rest of the community.

The event will be a free online gathering via Zoom and is scheduled to meet throughout the fall.

The first meeting will be this Saturday and will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until noon.

Each event will have a different theme to discuss, with this Saturday’s theme being “Connection,” where people will share their personal stories in an effort to bring people together.

Subsequent meetings on Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 31, will have themes of “Change” and “Care.”

Engage Winona says the events will feature music and poetry from local artists, talks on civic engagement and creating change and opportunities for residents to share stories and engage in conversation.

Engage Winona has a limited ability to connect interested folks with technical support and access to devices. If this is a need, interested parties can call 507-312-9133 and leave a message.

Learn more and RSVP on Engage Winona’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/engagewinona, or www.engagewinona.org.

