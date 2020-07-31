Engage Winona seeking applicants to For Lived Experiences program by Aug. 24

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Engage Winona has created the For Lived Experience Leaders program that is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders, and the program is looking for applicants.

The program provides training and resources to amplify voices and support change-making ideas of people across Winona who’s lived experiences have given them a unique insight to create equitable change for Winona.

Selections for the program will be made in September. Participants will take part in workshops where plans for a community project will be developed. After that, in the winter and spring, progress will be made in growing the project.

All participants will receive a $500 stipend and be provided resources such as child care and transportation, as well as receive ongoing mentorship, support and resources. Gatherings will be structured to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and individual comfort levels.

There is a possibility that meetings will be virtual, with a chance for some in-person connections.

Interested parties can apply at www.engagewinona.org or by calling 507-312-9133.

The deadline for the application is Aug. 24, but Engage Winona will welcome people into the fall depending on capacity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.