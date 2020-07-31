You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Engage Winona seeking applicants to For Lived Experiences program by Aug. 24
0 comments
alert

Engage Winona seeking applicants to For Lived Experiences program by Aug. 24

{{featured_button_text}}

Engage Winona has created the For Lived Experience Leaders program that is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders, and the program is looking for applicants.

The program provides training and resources to amplify voices and support change-making ideas of people across Winona who’s lived experiences have given them a unique insight to create equitable change for Winona.

Selections for the program will be made in September. Participants will take part in workshops where plans for a community project will be developed. After that, in the winter and spring, progress will be made in growing the project.

All participants will receive a $500 stipend and be provided resources such as child care and transportation, as well as receive ongoing mentorship, support and resources. Gatherings will be structured to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions and individual comfort levels.

There is a possibility that meetings will be virtual, with a chance for some in-person connections.

Interested parties can apply at www.engagewinona.org or by calling 507-312-9133.

The deadline for the application is Aug. 24, but Engage Winona will welcome people into the fall depending on capacity.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Spring flooding outlook for La Crosse, Winona area

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News