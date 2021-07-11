Engage Winona Lived Experience Leaders program open for applications

Engage Winona announced plans to launch its Lived Experience Leaders program for a second season.

Winona community members with diverse experiences are invited to to consider applying. Applications are accepted through Aug. 16.

The Lived Experience Leaders program is designed to deepen and diversify Winona’s pool of community leaders. It provides training, resources and support to folks across Winona who may not traditionally be considered or given opportunities for community leadership roles, and whose experiences have given them powerful expertise to create change for Winona to be more welcoming and inclusive.

The cohort participates in 25-30 hours of immersive gatherings and workshops starting this fall.

Along the way, each member creates a plan for their community change project or idea (something they’re working on and want to grow, or something new), and is supported with guidance, mentorship, materials, small financial support and connections, while continuing monthly group gatherings and check-ins.

Participants will be paid a stipend and provided financial and other resources to participate in the program and then create a community change project between fall 2021 and spring 2022.