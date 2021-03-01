Engage Winona announces free community how-to workshops on volunteer projects, grants and more

The Lived Experience Leaders, an Engage Winona program amplifying and supporting the work of diverse local changemakers, is presenting a series of public workshops to support folks passionate about creating community change.

The workshops are focused on helping folks working on community projects, volunteering for nonprofits, or in similar roles. They include writing grants, raising money, creating websites and brands, telling social media stories, and more.

All events will feature local experts sharing their wisdom and answering questions. Events will also showcase some of the ongoing community projects from the Lived Experience Leaders cohort.

All workshops will be held Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 pm, virtually on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94734002386 (password: 55987). If technology presents a barrier, call 507-312-9133 and we’ll work with you.

All events are free, with freewill donations suggested on a sliding scale of $5-$15; all proceeds go directly to supporting the Lived Experience Leaders’ projects.