Engage Winona announces free community how-to workshops on volunteer projects, grants and more

The Lived Experience Leaders, an Engage Winona program amplifying and supporting the work of diverse local changemakers, is presenting a series of public workshops to support folks passionate about creating community change.
The workshops are focused on helping folks working on community projects, volunteering for nonprofits, or in similar roles. They include writing grants, raising money, creating websites and brands, telling social media stories, and more.
All events will feature local experts sharing their wisdom and answering questions. Events will also showcase some of the ongoing community projects from the Lived Experience Leaders cohort.
All workshops will be held Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 pm, virtually on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94734002386 (password: 55987). If technology presents a barrier, call 507-312-9133 and we’ll work with you.
All events are free, with freewill donations suggested on a sliding scale of $5-$15; all proceeds go directly to supporting the Lived Experience Leaders’ projects.
The workshops are co-sponsored by the Winona Nonprofit Alliance, more than 50 local nonprofit leaders who come together to collaborate, network and share resources.
To learn more, visit www.facebook.com/engagewinona or www.engagewinona.org.
Thursday, March 4: Want to start a nonprofit or small business?
- Panel/presenters: Jovy Rockey, Jovy Rockey Jewelry; Crystal Hegge, Advocacy Center of Winona, Hegge Haven; Christie Ransom, Winona Area Chamber of Commerce; Brian Voerding, Engage Winona.
Thursday, March 11: How to find and write grants
- Presenter: Beth Forkner Moe, Envision It Together
- Panel: Julie Johnson, jorjastone; Tonya van Tol, Western Wisconsin Technical College; Jamie Schwaba, Minnesota Conservatory For the Arts
Thursday, March 18: Raising money for your project? Make the ask, crowdsource, and more
- Panel/presenters: Nancy Brown, Winona Community Foundation; Stacy Shones, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health; Amanda Hedlund, Habitat For Humanity of Winona-Fillmore Counties; Jeff McSweeney, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region
Thursday, March 25: Using social media & working with media to tell your story
- Panel/presenters: Kate Carlson, Visit Winona; Jessi Darst, Habitat For Humanity of Winona-Fillmore Counties; Mollee Sheehan, Brilliance; Stacy Shones, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health
Thursday, April 1: Using free tools to manage your project & team
- Panel/presenters: Jovy Rockey; Erik Sievers, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health; Mollee Sheehan; others TBD
Thursday, April 8: Building a network that supports your project or idea
- Panel: Brian Voerding (facilitator); Tonya van Tol; Jeff McSweeney; Erik Sievers
Thursday, April 15: Self-care: Tools and skills
- Presenter: Kathy Sublett, Let’s Erase The Stigma