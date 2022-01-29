Engage Winona announces first phase of community engagement results

Engage Winona has released a report after the completion of phase one of its community engagement survey.

The entire project is a part of the city's Comprehensive Plan Update. In the first survey sent out, it focused on the future of Winona.

In the report, Engage Winona reported that it collected more than 5,700 unique comments hearing from more than 2,000 people. The data collection took place from October 2021 through January 2022.

Engage Winona collected this data through small group discussions, various conversation events, a survey and other resources. In its summarized report, Engage Winona gave several highlights of what questions were asked, and what responses were most frequently given.

The first category asked about was values. For example, "What do you value most about Winona? What do you consider to be Winona’s assets? What makes Winona stand out as a community?"

According to the data, out of 1,470 comments for these questions, 249 of them were about the people in Winona, 218 had to do with environment, 195 about activities, 164 referred to a small-town feel, 139 talked about recreation, 135 about the economy, 87 about the downtown of Winona, and 56 about education.

The survey also had a dreams section where participants were asked "to dream big, imagine nothing is in their way, and tell us what Winona looks like in 15-20 years."

Out of 393 comments for this question, 97 were related to livability, 84 related to the downtown and 69 focused on a thriving economy.

To view the full report and breakdown of the data collected, visit https://www.engagewinona.org/portfolio/your-ideas-winonas-future/

