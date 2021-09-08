Engage Winona announces appointment of executive director

Engage Winona announced today the appointment of Marcia Ratliff as the nonprofit organization’s next executive director. After an extensive search that drew candidates from across the Midwest, Engage Winona’s board of directors appointed Ratliff by unanimous consent.

“Marcia Ratliff is an incredibly creative, insightful, and vibrant leader with strong skills in community-building, inclusive practice, and placemaking,” said Josiah Litant, president of the board. “Throughout the search process, Marcia’s passion for Winona, its people, and its future were clear, and we will benefit greatly from her vision moving forward.”

Prior to her appointment, Ratliff held a position as Youth Services Associate at the Winona Public Library. She was a 2021 recipient of a Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council grant for her poetry work, torn paper poems. She additionally spent two years with the United States Peace Corps in South Africa, where she wrote and led a grant to working alongside the community in establishing a new school library. Prior to that she was a wellness and environment reporter with the Winona Daily News.

