Emergency Management reminds community of COVID-19 restriction

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With students settled in for the start of a new school year, Winona County Emergency Management is reminding individuals of the COVID-19 restrictions that are in place and the reason for them.

Winona County Emergency Management director Ben Klinger emphasized Wednesday that COVID-19 has been a learning experience for everybody, including his office, but that compliance with state-mandated orders are the key to preventing the spread of the illness.

“Unfortunately, we’re in this for the long haul,” Klinger said, “so we need to keep this up and keep working as a team, keep respecting each other and we’ll get through this together. We look forward to the days on the other side.”

Klinger noted that individuals need to remember that CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines apply everywhere, including in homes.

Outside of permanent residents for homes, gatherings need to be limited to 10 people if indoors and 25 people if outdoors. If a gathering takes place at a venue setting, then the limit must not exceed 25% of its total capacity.

Not only does COVID-19 impact individuals, but also the way they patronize businesses.